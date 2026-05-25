This Is The Angriest Honda Engine You're Going To Ever Hear
Automakers have bestowed some wicked-sounding engines upon our ears over the years. The symphonic roar of the Lexus LFA's legendary V10 comes to mind. So do the iconic flat-sixes from Porsche, which emit something akin to a death-metal vocalist transitioning from a menacing growl to a high-pitched primal scream. Heck, there are even plenty of great-sounding four-bangers out there that range from melodious to murderous in their aural output.
However, only a few mills make it to the upper echelon of real sonic significance, and one of them is Honda's RA272E. This legendary engine, purpose-built for the brand's F1 chassis, debuted in 1965 and (eventually) brought Honda its first-ever victory in this high-tier class of racing.
Of course, the RA272E isn't just a one-note pony. In its heyday, it was also a high-performing beast that loudly announced Honda as an incoming motorsports powerhouse at the high-stakes global stage of F1. Not only that, but it also helped cement Honda's reputation as a maker of legendary engines –- both for mainline cars and racers alike.
The engine that wowed (and wailed) like few others
First, a little history. Soichiro Honda, the founder of Honda, entered the motorsports fray in 1954 by declaring his intent to enter the famously punishing Isle of Man TT. While Honda was beginning to see mild success in Japan with low-displacement motorbikes like the Super Cub, the brand wasn't taken very seriously as a racing organization at the time. However, with the hard-headed Soichiro at the helm, the company produced a true racing bike –- the RC142 -– that helped land the brand some respectable top-10 finishes at the 1959 Isle of Man TT.
With that, Honda set his sights on something even bigger — the RA272E. Developed under Honda himself with a group of handpicked engineers, this 1.5-liter V12 produced 230-ish horsepower, and had a rev range that maxed out at an ear-splitting 12,000 RPM. Although this engine would ultimately flop during its debut at the 1965 Monaco GP, the 1965 Mexican GP would change everything.
Piloted by American Richie Ginther, the RA272E faced off against more experienced F1 outfits like Brabham, Lotus, and Ferrari. This race in Mexico City –- the final GP in the 1.5-liter era of F1 –- was won by Honda and its screaming, motorcycle-engine-inspired RA272E beast. In a truly epic fashion, Honda had proved the haters wrong.
Honda's continued legacy of melodious motors
After the 1965 Mexican GP, Honda would develop into an elite engine manufacturer, producing F1 powerplants that would earn the company over 80 victories over the following decades. In the years after that fateful 1965 race in Mexico, Honda's first mainstream cars would start gaining global fame, as well, from the meek 45-horsepower 1970 N600 to the now-iconic Honda Civic.
As for the RA272E, its piercing, banshee scream remains one of the most distinctive, powerful sounds in automotive history. After taking the original out for a spin in 2011, IndyCar driver Dario Franchitti told Road & Track: "Honda's RA 272 probably has the best sound of any car I've driven or heard, and that's saying a lot. That's special."
Honda would produce countless other sonorous motors over the years –- and that's not even counting the motorcycle division. For instance, the Honda S2000 and its F20/F22C is nearly as famous for its screaming revs as its F1 ancestor. It's also slightly more obtainable than the RA272E, which now resides at the Honda Collection Hall in Japan.
For now, at least, the RA272E remains the loudest, peeved-off, and brutally beautiful-sounding motor Honda has ever made. Don't believe us? Take a listen for yourself –- and make sure your headphones aren't cranked too high.