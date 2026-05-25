This Is The Angriest Honda Engine You're Going To Ever Hear

Automakers have bestowed some wicked-sounding engines upon our ears over the years. The symphonic roar of the Lexus LFA's legendary V10 comes to mind. So do the iconic flat-sixes from Porsche, which emit something akin to a death-metal vocalist transitioning from a menacing growl to a high-pitched primal scream. Heck, there are even plenty of great-sounding four-bangers out there that range from melodious to murderous in their aural output.

However, only a few mills make it to the upper echelon of real sonic significance, and one of them is Honda's RA272E. This legendary engine, purpose-built for the brand's F1 chassis, debuted in 1965 and (eventually) brought Honda its first-ever victory in this high-tier class of racing.

Of course, the RA272E isn't just a one-note pony. In its heyday, it was also a high-performing beast that loudly announced Honda as an incoming motorsports powerhouse at the high-stakes global stage of F1. Not only that, but it also helped cement Honda's reputation as a maker of legendary engines –- both for mainline cars and racers alike.