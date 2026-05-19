App That Might Allow Users To Bypass Emissions Controls Used As Justification For Federal Privacy Overreach

In the same letter, the DOJ insists that its request for user data is fair and justified, as it wants to interview people who have used EZ Lynk about the ways they have used it. The DOJ also said that because users gave EZ Lynk their information and agreed to the app's terms and conditions, "they no longer have a cognizable privacy interest as to that information."

Even if we accept that sketchy explanation to justify grabbing these users' identities and addresses, it still doesn't justify including their purchase histories, which have nothing to do with EZ Lynk beyond its own apps. It's a massive invasion of privacy that may stray into Fourth Amendment "unreasonable search and seizure" territory, whether that applies to the companies involved or the individual users themselves.

If the DOJ were truly just interested in interviewing EZ Lynk users who might have tampered with emission controls, it could easily find a few through public social media posts, as The Drive points out. The vast majority of users have likely broken no laws and use the OBD-II scanners as intended. Regardless of whether EZ Lynk broke the law or not, there is no justification for an invasion of privacy on this scale.

It's also worth noting that the DOJ continues to pursue its case against EZ Lynk for alleged Clean Air Act violations after ordering federal prosecutors to drop all pending cases that target defeat devices. The Trump Administration has essentially dismantled the Clean Air Act, and even pardoned a diesel tuner convicted of violating it. Surely this couldn't be about gaining access to private user information instead of enforcing emissions standards, which Trump himself has said don't "mean a damn bit of difference for the environment."