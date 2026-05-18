Last week we asked you to share your favorite flagship vehicle with the class, inspired by my review of the facelifted 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. I said the S-Class is your favorite flagship's favorite flagship — since it's one of the longest-running, and most easily recognizable players in the full-sized luxury sedan segment — but that doesn't necessarily mean it's your favorite flagship. Or mine, even.

In order for a car to be considered a flagship, it tends to be the largest, most technologically advanced, and most expensive car in an automaker's lineup, but it's a relatively amorphous term. I said my favorite flagship vehicle is the Genesis G90 because of how perfectly it sits atop Genesis's model lineup with its massive shield-shaped grille and split headlights shining like the star car it is.

The G90 dared to be a large luxury sedan with bold, striking styling before the Germans scrambled to zhuzh up their square-jawed, clean-cut sedans that used to pride themselves on flying under the radar, but now feature larger, even illuminated grilles and hood ornaments. I also love that it's less common than its competitors. Enough about me, though, this is about you and your answers. These are your favorite flagship vehicles.