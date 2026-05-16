It's Useful, But Ditching This Accessory Can Make A Big Difference To Fuel Economy

Like a gondola on a sketchy carnival Ferris wheel, the price of gas seems to be stuck up high, with no clear pathway in sight to bring costs back down. So, it's not super-shocking that motorists are changing their driving habits to save at the pump. That could mean trading in the gas-guzzling family truck for an EV, taking up biking, or even forgoing a car altogether and entering the public transit fray.

If you drive your vehicle frequently, fear not — there are still a couple of ways to save money at the pump. Some of them, like making sure your tires are properly inflated and regularly changing your spark plugs, are pretty straightforward. However, there's also a common vehicle accessory that, if you have one, may have been degrading your fuel economy from the get-go — the humble roof rack.

Yes, roof racks can be useful for hauling camping gear, bikes, or whatever you can't cram into your car's interior cargo hold. Still, if you want to reduce fuel consumption, removing it from your vehicle can help keep your gas tank (and wallet) full. So how much does going rack-less actually help with fuel economy? As it turns out, it could be quite a bit. With apologies to the Griswolds, here's why a roof rack might not be the best road-going companion if you're aiming for peak fuel efficiency.