You Don't Necessarily Need To Buy Or Install A Complicated, Expensive Home Charger To Drive An EV

Normal people are so weird about EVs, y'all. Not because they're all asthma-loving jerks but because — much like cars with manual transmissions — very few of them know anyone who owns one, and there's no telling where they get their information about EVs and their impact. People who have never even sat in the back of a Model Y Uber will say the craziest things about charging, and, as best as I can tell, they don't even realize how wrong their misgivings are.

Will your car charge faster if you pay to install a fancy Level 2 charger? Sure. If you drive way more than the average American or don't sleep at home very often, it may be worth the cost, but it isn't strictly necessary. As long as you have the necessary cable, you can plug your car into the wall like it's a Playstation controller, phone, robot vacuum, or one of those fountains that tricks cats into drinking water. It'll add a few miles of range per hour (often between 2 and 4 miles of range added per hour). No annoying charger installation or laundry room plug needed.

Now, I don't think most people completely fail to grasp the concept of a charging cable. I just don't think they realize how much range you can get when you plug your EV in at home, via a typical three-prong, 120-volt (Level 1), charging cable overnight. It, of course, varies from car to car, but you can gain 50-60 miles to your range if you plug in when you get home in the evening and unplug before you drive to work — even more if the location where you work has a plug available, too.

Maybe 50 miles of driving every day doesn't sound like enough, but check your math. If you drive 15,000 miles a year (with an equal amount of driving all 365 of the year), that's about 41 miles a day. And it's not like you can't drive more than 50 or 60 miles if you need to. That's what the rest of your 250-plus mile range is for. And don't forget, you can always swing by a fast charger or plug in at a store while you shop. Charge at your girlfriend's house. Plug in when you get to Grandma's. If the cable reaches, any regular modern wall outlet will do.