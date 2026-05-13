The U.S. Release Of Over 7 Million Barrels Of Reserve Oil Won't Change The Price At The Pump

With fuel prices flying past $4.00 per gallon and projections of possible shortages crossing the front page of every news outlet, news the US released several million barrels of its own emergency oil reserves in just a week's time might make you think help is on the way. But the withdrawal isn't meant to provide any relief to Americans at the pump.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the sizable release is part of an agreement solidified with the International Energy Agency back in March, shortly after the start of the Iran war. Member countries pledged to release 400 million barrels of crude oil from their own emergency reserves to help "address disruptions in oil markets stemming from the war in the Middle East."

As per that agreement, the U.S. is expected to provide 172 million barrels of its own emergency crude oil. And subsequent reports from the last six weeks show it appears to be holding up its part of the bargain, making small withdrawals from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves since mid-March. The largest withdrawal so far was the 7.1 million barrels the week of April 24.