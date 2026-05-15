Endless Stream Of Empty Waymos Terrorizing Suburban Atlanta Neighborhood

There are Waymo self-driving Jaguars taking people wherever they need to go all over metro Atlanta. But, when no one orders a ride, they seem to enter some sort of bizarre holding pattern/mating ritual in one suburban northwest Atlanta neighborhood, and it's understandably driving residents nuts. Videos show dozens of these self-driving I-Paces circling residential cul-de-sacs, seemingly aimlessly, yet no one has been able to figure out a good way to stop them.

One resident of the Buckhead neighborhood described the bizarre phenomenon — which usually happens between 6 and 7 in the morning — as "a real problem" and said the cars were circling just about every cul-de-sac in the area without any passengers on board, according to WSB-TV 2. In just one hour, the resident said at least 50 Waymos drove through her cul-de-sac. The autonomous vehicles apparently started showing up about two months ago, but this new phenomenon only started in the last few weeks. It's not totally clear why. Again, perhaps it's mating season.

In an attempt to deter the horny (I assume) Waymos, residents had what they thought was a good idea: they put out one of those little yellow plastic kid statues that read "slow" in front of the cul-de-sac. Unfortunately the idea backfired, as WSB-TV showed.

"We had, at one point, eight Waymos stuck, trying to figure out how to turn around," the resident said.

These cars are also reportedly entering private property, like the Glenridge Woods Townhomes, according to Atlanta News First. It's a community near Buckhead, and while the issue isn't quite as prevalent, it's still a nuisance for residents.