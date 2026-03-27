These Are The Driving Habits You're Changing Now That Gas Is So Expensive

Considering how virtually all news at the moment surrounds the global energy crisis started by President Donald J. Trump's decision to enter a war alongside Israel with Iran, a country that controls a significant portion of global oil exports, I figured now's a great time to ask our readers how they're changing their driving habits to cope with the price of gas. Gas prices in the U.S. and around the world are skyrocketing at the moment with no clear end in sight just yet, so if you're looking for some ways to minimize the impact on your wallet, these are a few of the Jalopnik audience's tips.

Well, more accurately, they're a few of my favorite answers; if you really want tips, feel free to go back and read through the other answers because there were lots of great ones that might help you save some money. I said my solution was to avoid unnecessary journeys, and avoid driving on roads that make you want to hoon your car, since that eats up pricey pricey gas much quicker than a calm, boring drive. If you have a tip that you think is too good to ignore, leave it in the comments section below, but for now, here are some of the driving habits our audience is changing now that gas is so expensive.