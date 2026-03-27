These Are The Driving Habits You're Changing Now That Gas Is So Expensive
Considering how virtually all news at the moment surrounds the global energy crisis started by President Donald J. Trump's decision to enter a war alongside Israel with Iran, a country that controls a significant portion of global oil exports, I figured now's a great time to ask our readers how they're changing their driving habits to cope with the price of gas. Gas prices in the U.S. and around the world are skyrocketing at the moment with no clear end in sight just yet, so if you're looking for some ways to minimize the impact on your wallet, these are a few of the Jalopnik audience's tips.
Well, more accurately, they're a few of my favorite answers; if you really want tips, feel free to go back and read through the other answers because there were lots of great ones that might help you save some money. I said my solution was to avoid unnecessary journeys, and avoid driving on roads that make you want to hoon your car, since that eats up pricey pricey gas much quicker than a calm, boring drive. If you have a tip that you think is too good to ignore, leave it in the comments section below, but for now, here are some of the driving habits our audience is changing now that gas is so expensive.
Nothing
Nothing really. I never really pay attention to the gas price. Its something I have to buy no matter what so I don't care. Maybe take my wifes gas saver car more frequently but realistically probably not unless it hits something outrageous like $10 a gallon.
Submitted by: RC350F
Hoping the neighbors stop idling their loud cars
Really hoping my neighbors with TWO Raptor R's and an RSQ8 will finally stop using their remote-start to idle their cars for 10-20 minutes prior to leaving. EVERY SINGLE TIME. Doesn't matter time of day or temperature. If they think they might be needing to drive somewhere, best to run the truck for an extended period of time first. Seriously doubt that high gas prices will change this strange behavior, but hope so.
Submitted by: Depeche Zero
Bragging about biking
Not to be all high-and-mighty, but I'm lucky in that I can (and do) commute to work by bike. Even when I have to take my kids to school, I do so by bike. So I only really drive on family trips or when I need to carry something in my truck for a home project. I'll be feeling the gas prices in other ways soon enough, but I'm lucky that gas is a rounding error in my personal monthly budget.
Now I just need to convince my wife she doesn't need to drive the van everywhere all the time...at least it's a hybrid.
Submitted by: SantaCruzin
Reducing unnecessary weight
I removed the light-up billboard for "TriXXXie's Lap Dance Center" from the top of my car. I no longer deliver at least 200 bowling balls out of my trunk each weekend. I think the removal of some McDonald's sauce packets from the center console might have netted me an extra MPG. I've taped over all gaps and holes on my car so I can get peak aero. I just have to get to my destination before the explosion under the hood. But you do save a lot of money on gas if you can't drive, so it could be a win/win.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Gentler acceleration
Reduced 4-wheel driving overall with gentler acceleration whenever out and about; using 2-wheels (both pedal powered and motozooms) more when the distance is too great to walk. Fully re-evaluating household budget and spending as well as, beyond the price at the pumps for filling my own tanks, everything else is going to see price increases accordingly.
Submitted by: wellgruntled
Using the car that takes regular gas
A little over a year ago I traded my aging manual Acura TSX and bought a manual Jetta GLI. I'm definitely enjoying the fact that my new ride calls for regular (not premium) gas and gets 37 mpg on the highway.
Submitted by: David Flores
Buying an e-bike for short trips
Well, an EV is just too big of a thing to get when we've got a Rav4 and a Bronco Sport each under 100k miles and fully paid off, so went with a Lectric XP4 to eliminate our trips that are under 10 miles. It has just enough cargo space that I can get a weeks worth of groceries and can do like 20-25 mph, so has already proven quite useful!
Submitted by: Gunther Lord
Using eco mode
I am actually using the Eco setting in my car, rather than N mode all the time.
Submitted by: DTEL77