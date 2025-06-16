Can Changing Spark Plugs Improve Fuel Economy?
Regular car maintenance is the one sure way to keep your car running smoothly on the road. All it takes is for one component to become faulty, and it can affect the performance and the fuel efficiency of a vehicle. Taking your car in for a routine checkup is always a good idea to get the most out of it.
Many consumers do the usual when going in for maintenance: getting an oil change, making sure tires are properly inflated and rotated, and maybe even a little engine tune-up. However, there is one part of the engine many of us forget. They may be tiny, but spark plugs are an important part of the engine combustion process and keeping your engine fuel efficient.
Think about it. When was the last time you changed your spark plugs? It's okay if you can't remember, because you're not alone. So, how often should you change your spark plugs? A good rule to go by is to change your spark plugs every 80,000-100,000 miles, but as always, refer to your owner's manual for the replacement intervals, as every car is different. If you're unsure if your spark plugs in good condition, poor fuel economy could be a symptom of faulty spark plugs.
How new spark plugs can improve fuel economy
First off, what is a spark plug? Pivotal in the combustion process, you may turn the key or press the "start" button to turn on the ignition, but spark plugs are responsible for igniting the air-fuel mixture in gasoline-powered vehicles. In most vehicles, spark plugs are located generally located in the engine, located at the top of the engine's cylinder heads. Without them, your car is going nowhere, assuming it's not a diesel truck or an electric vehicle. So, if your spark plugs are worn down or faulty, you're going to notice some problems.
Faulty spark plugs have a couple of easy symptoms to recognize: if it's making noise like a "knocking" sound or a pinging, you have trouble starting your vehicle, notice poor performance, have engine misfires, the "check engine light" is illuminated, and/or of course, reduced gas mileage, your spark plugs need to be replaced . That last one can sometimes go unnoticed, but worn spark plugs can reduce your vehicle's fuel economy by 30%. If you notice higher fuel consumption or any of the above symptoms, take your engine in for a checkup, and make sure to check those spark plugs.
Improved fuel economy isn't the only benefit to changing your spark plugs regularly, although it's definitely on the list. New spark plugs can also support your engine better, leading to optimal combustion cycles and improved performance. If your car feels a little janky at start up, that can be due to worn spark plugs. New ones will make starting your engine every day a smoother experience. Lastly, for you green lovers out there, new spark plugs can also help your car decrease its air pollution and emissions.