Can Changing Spark Plugs Improve Fuel Economy?

Regular car maintenance is the one sure way to keep your car running smoothly on the road. All it takes is for one component to become faulty, and it can affect the performance and the fuel efficiency of a vehicle. Taking your car in for a routine checkup is always a good idea to get the most out of it.

Many consumers do the usual when going in for maintenance: getting an oil change, making sure tires are properly inflated and rotated, and maybe even a little engine tune-up. However, there is one part of the engine many of us forget. They may be tiny, but spark plugs are an important part of the engine combustion process and keeping your engine fuel efficient.

Think about it. When was the last time you changed your spark plugs? It's okay if you can't remember, because you're not alone. So, how often should you change your spark plugs? A good rule to go by is to change your spark plugs every 80,000-100,000 miles, but as always, refer to your owner's manual for the replacement intervals, as every car is different. If you're unsure if your spark plugs in good condition, poor fuel economy could be a symptom of faulty spark plugs.