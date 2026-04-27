These Are The Road Trips Worth Taking Even With Expensive Fuel Prices

I asked the commentariat of Jalopnik over the weekend which road trips they would still opt to go on in a hypothetical future where gasoline is $10 for a single gallon. Perhaps I shouldn't have been surprised, but there were very few answers to the question and much more bickering about the state of geopolitics and international trade in this theoretical land of make-believe. I just want to get out and see some of the natural splendor of this country before it's strip mined for shareholder value and turned into an AI data center or whatever.

I suppose it's human nature to fight over stuff like this, so let's discuss it a bit deeper, shall we? With fuel prices ping-ponging all over the place, and the state of many oil-producing nations in a bit of turmoil right now, I suppose it's entirely possible that we will see $10 per gallon prices at the pumps before long. It's also possible that everyone on earth gets real chill for a while and the prices deflate back to our traditional few bucks. It's impossible to say what will happen with the current selection of chaos demons in positions of power across the globe.

Thankfully there were a few comments that actually provided some good suggestions for gorgeous and entertaining road trips in North America. Most, you probably won't be surprised to read, include large bodies of water or big mountain ranges. Yeah, those usually make for both scenic vistas and wonderful driving roads. If you can't decide where to go, just point your car at a big mountain and you'll probably have a good time.

So, without further ado, these are some of my favorite answers submitted by our readers this weekend: