Airbag Thefts Are On The Rise, Because Apparently They're Really Easy To Steal
When it comes to auto part theft, wheels and catalytic converters typically get all the attention. While they are common targets, airbags have also become a hot commodity in more ways than one. MotorWeek reports that in major cities across the country, airbag theft is becoming as big a problem as the other parts we're already used to hearing about.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, around 50,000 airbags are stolen each year. This all started with the massive Takata airbag recall, which caused around 100 million vehicles worldwide to suddenly need replacement airbags. There have been shortages ever since. At best, you're looking at a wait of weeks or even months for a replacement. At worst, you can't get one at all, which is the case with the Dodge Ram currently sitting in my driveway.
This has created tremendous demand for airbags. A new one can cost up to $1,000 from a reputable dealer, and many repairs require multiple airbags. They are easy to find for sale online for a fraction of that price, though, and on the black market, they can be purchased for even less. This can be a tempting option, but there's big risks behind buying airbags from non-reputable sources. They could be legitimate, but there's also a chance the air bags you're buying could be stolen. Even worse, you could be putting an older or defective airbag in your car that's being misrepresented to you as new.
Hondas are popular targets
Hondas and Acuras are typically among the most popular targets for overall vehicle theft, and that's also true when it comes to airbags. The reasons are the same as always. They're popular cars, easy to find, and there's a large market for the stolen parts. Honda alone has recalled millions of cars to replace defective Takata airbags, further increasing the demand. On top of all that, it takes less than a minute for a thief who knows what they're doing to break a window, remove an airbag, and escape.
These aren't even the easiest airbags to steal. As Sair Arapovic, owner of Royce Auto, told the Chicago Sun Times:
Arapovic said other manufacturers design air bags in a way that makes them even easier to remove than those in Honda vehicles, which he said have a screw on each side of the air bag compartment.
"Most of the air bags are just like a spring system that all you have to do to remove it is a pry tool that goes on the side of the steering wheel," he said. "And literally, if you get the right position, it just pops out."
I've removed a few airbags over the years (for lawful purposes), but when I swapped my Ford Transit's original steering wheel for one with cruise control buttons, I was surprised at how easy removing the airbag was. It just needed to be pried out and unplugged, like Arapovic said. With just a little practice, I could do it quite quickly. It's just as well I'm satisfied making a living as an auto writer instead of turning to a life of crime.
What can we do about it?
Because airbag theft is so quick and easy, it's quite difficult to catch the perpetrators in the act. Wheels take at least a few minutes to steal, and cutting off a catalytic converter is a rather loud, if brief, process. The City of Takoma Park, Maryland, recommends using the good old-fashioned anti-theft device, the Club, to lock your steering wheel and cover the airbag. However, Freakonomics reports that professional thieves can easily bypass it. Still, if you have a Club and the car next to you doesn't, the car next to you becomes a more appealing target.
If you need a replacement airbag, the National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends only using a reputable repair shop. Inspect the invoice for the airbag to ensure they bought it directly from the manufacturer. If possible, make sure it came in the factory packaging. Any trim pieces should match your interior perfectly, and there should be no airbag warning lights on your dashboard after the replacement is completed.