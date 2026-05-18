Airbag Thefts Are On The Rise, Because Apparently They're Really Easy To Steal

When it comes to auto part theft, wheels and catalytic converters typically get all the attention. While they are common targets, airbags have also become a hot commodity in more ways than one. MotorWeek reports that in major cities across the country, airbag theft is becoming as big a problem as the other parts we're already used to hearing about.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, around 50,000 airbags are stolen each year. This all started with the massive Takata airbag recall, which caused around 100 million vehicles worldwide to suddenly need replacement airbags. There have been shortages ever since. At best, you're looking at a wait of weeks or even months for a replacement. At worst, you can't get one at all, which is the case with the Dodge Ram currently sitting in my driveway.

This has created tremendous demand for airbags. A new one can cost up to $1,000 from a reputable dealer, and many repairs require multiple airbags. They are easy to find for sale online for a fraction of that price, though, and on the black market, they can be purchased for even less. This can be a tempting option, but there's big risks behind buying airbags from non-reputable sources. They could be legitimate, but there's also a chance the air bags you're buying could be stolen. Even worse, you could be putting an older or defective airbag in your car that's being misrepresented to you as new.