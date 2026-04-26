The 10 Vehicles Most Likely To Get Stolen In The US

There's no shortage of "these are the most stolen cars" articles, and they're usually grounded in research by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The problem with these lists is that the NICB is looking at aggregate theft data (that is, how many of each model are stolen across the country in a year). There are certainly trends to observe — the organization has been keeping an eye on the Hyundai/Kia situation for years — but while a vehicle could top the list by being a laughably stealable security risk, it can also get there by being a Honda Accord, which took the No. 2 spot (between two Hyundais) on the NICB list in 2025 despite having no widely recognized security vulnerabilities. There are just a whole lot of Accords out there, so a whole lot of Accords get stolen.

A new study from the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), published via the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), flips that script by measuring thefts relative to how many of each vehicle actually exist. The result is a look at vehicle thefts through a whole new lens, with the top 10 including few of the perennial "hottest car" list favorites. There are no hilariously vulnerable Kias or Hyundais, no relentlessly common Hondas or Toyotas, and not a punchline of an Altima to be found. So sit back, scan your block for nefarious car thieves, and find out if it's time to buy The Club for your ride.