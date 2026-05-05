Busted Bronx Auto Part Theft Ring Operated 'Like A Race Car Pit Crew In The Dead Of Night'

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said the ring had hit 252 victims across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens. The NYPD formed a special unit called Operation Pit Crew to investigate the rash of part thefts, naming it after the highly efficient manner the thieves operated. They allegedly worked in the middle of the night, dressed in black, bringing useful garage tools like impact wrenches to remove lug nuts, floor jacks to lift the cars, and milk crates to leave them on afterward. I've never seen milk crates used in an F1 pit stop, but everything else checks out.

Police say the ring sold $1.2 million of parts, while the cost of stolen property and vehicle damage was closer to $2 million. The 16 defendants are alleged to have been connected to the Trinitarios gang, and face a total of 971 indictments, including conspiracy, grand larceny, and auto stripping. Each of them faces eight to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The NYPD recommends using locking lug nuts to make sure your car doesn't end up sitting on milk crates. "If they see that lug nut, that lock nut, they'll move on to another car," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told CBS News. While there are ways to remove a locking lug nut without the key, thieves typically look for a fast grab and getaway. If your wheels are more difficult to steal, they'll likely look for an easier target.