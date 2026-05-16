Company Combines Lidar And Cameras Into One Unit To Tackle Self-Driving Car's Biggest Problems

Cameras and lidar are what enable autonomous driving systems to perceive the environment around them. That is, except for in the case of Tesla, which stopped equipping its cars with lidar to save money. Lidar company Ouster now offers a new solution, with sensors adopting the philosophy of a popular meme: "Why not both?"

Ouster's Rev8 lidar sensors are capable of capturing both images and lidar distance data at the same time in the same hardware, reports TechCrunch, eliminating the need for separate lidar and camera systems. The OS1 Max sensor, in particular, is designed for automotive applications, with a range of up to 200 meters while also capturing 360-degree video with what Ouster calls its "native color lidar."