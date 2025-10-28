Lucid Wants To Be First Brand Offering Level 4 Autonomy To Consumers, Teases Upcoming Cheaper Crossover

It feels like everyone and their mother is racing to see who can crack private autonomy first, and Lucid is no different. Today, Lucid announced a partnership with NVIDIA to use its Drive AV platform to hopefully offer Level 4 autonomy soon, "while also unlocking next-generation manufacturing efficiencies through NVIDIA's Industrial AI platform." What does that look like, you ask? Well, "Lucid aims to deploy a unified AI factory to build smart factories and transform their enterprise leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software libraries."

So, the AI factory is going to build the smart factories, I guess? It's all a bunch of Silicon Valley investor bait, if we're being honest. Which I guess makes sense. It takes an absurd amount of money to start and then operate a car company, and apparently, if you want that sweet investor cash, you've got to say a bunch of stuff about how you're "implementing predictive analytics, intelligent robotics, and real-time process optimization to achieve manufacturing excellence." Although, if it actually can get to the point where it's able to offer Level 4 autonomy, that would still be pretty cool.

Currently, Lucid does offer a Level 2 driver assistance system that it calls DreamDrive Pro, which currently offers some hands-free driving and hands-free lane-change capabilities. According to Lucid, the next step in this NVIDIA partnership is offering "eyes-on, point-to-point driving (L2++) for Lucid Gravity and the company's upcoming midsize vehicles," with the goal of eventually being able to offer eyes-off, hands-off, true Level 4 driving at some point in the future.

When will that be? No one can say. But allegedly, it's happening at some point, with the help of NVIDIA. I'll also believe it when I see it.