Ford Mustang GTD Just Smashed Its Own Nürburgring Lap Record

Last Summer, Ford shocked much of the automotive world when it lapped a Mustang GTD around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 6:57:685. Well, apparently, that wasn't quite enough for the Blue Oval, so it decided to head back to Germany to lap the car again after tinkering with it. Because of its work with engineering partner Multimatic, Ford's beast of a Mustang just clocked a 6:52.072 lap time with Dirk Müller (the same driver as the first run) behind the wheel.

Knocking 5.5 seconds off a Nürburgring lap time is no simple task, and that's why Ford and Multimatic made the following changes to the Mustang GTD to squeeze just a little more out of this supercharged 5.2-liter V8 monster. It apparently took some of the lessons it learned after winning the Rolex 24 in Daytona. Here's what they changed, according to a Ford blog post: