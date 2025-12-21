Why You Should Switch To Synthetic Engine Oil
Walk into any auto parts store and you're smacked with a wall of brightly colored bottles promising "protection," "performance," and probably enlightenment if you squint hard enough. Somewhere in that sea of labels sits synthetic oil — the one that makes drivers pause and wonder, "Is this overkill for my engine, or exactly what it wants?"
Synthetic oil is a laboratory-engineered engine lubricant built from chemically refined base stocks rather than crude petroleum. That controlled chemistry gives it a tighter molecular structure, better resistance to heat, and fewer impurities. Synthetic oil can be fully synthetic – created from pure man-made base stock with no petroleum blended in — or a synthetic blend, which combines non-synthetic oil with synthetic base stocks. Which engines benefit from synthetic oil?Pretty much everything, from new turbocharged compacts to older engines that run hot or burn a little oil. Modern engines with tighter tolerances love synthetics, high-revving turbo engines basically demand it, and even classic cars can benefit from synthetic oil, too. But, to be safe, always consult your car's manual for specific oil requirements.
As for why it's better, synthetic oil able to protect engines more effectively. For this purpose, according to the American Automobile Association, "synthetic oil outperformed conventional oil by an average of nearly 50%." Other reasons for switching are better operation in cold weather, longer oil change intervals, and improved fuel economy from using synthetic oil. Fact is, synthetic oil is an upgrade — one that keeps your engine cleaner, cooler, smoother, and alive longer.
Is it really better than conventional oil?
Compared to conventional oil, synthetics win almost every performance category: racing, heavy-duty tasks, engine protection, and lifespan. Many modern engines are designed with synthetics in mind, and using conventional oil can shorten the life of turbochargers or variable-valve-timing systems.
Not all synthetic oils are brewed the same. PAOs (polyalphaolefins) are the heavy hitters, staying stable through extreme heat and cold and seeing wide usage in modern full synthetics. PAGs (polyalkylene glycols) usually show up in specialized automotive systems like A/C compressors thanks to their ability to demulsify liquids and absorb water. Then there are dibasic acid ester oils, which also appear in compressors, and polyol ester oils, often used in aviation and racing applications because they resist oxidation like champions.
Synthetic oil's disadvantage? It's pricey. But oil-change intervals are often longer with synthetics — commonly 7,500 to 15,000 miles depending on manufacturer specs. That means the higher upfront cost (latest 2025 pricing ranges from $65 to $125 per service, depending on shop and oil type) often evens out over time. Add in better protection and fewer repairs, and synthetic oil generally pays for itself.
Is synthetic "better" than everything else on the shelf? In most cases, yes. Conventional works, but synthetic works longer and harder. High-mileage oils help older engines, but many of those are still synthetic-based anyway. If your engine can run synthetic, it should.