Why You Should Switch To Synthetic Engine Oil

Walk into any auto parts store and you're smacked with a wall of brightly colored bottles promising "protection," "performance," and probably enlightenment if you squint hard enough. Somewhere in that sea of labels sits synthetic oil — the one that makes drivers pause and wonder, "Is this overkill for my engine, or exactly what it wants?"

Synthetic oil is a laboratory-engineered engine lubricant built from chemically refined base stocks rather than crude petroleum. That controlled chemistry gives it a tighter molecular structure, better resistance to heat, and fewer impurities. Synthetic oil can be fully synthetic – created from pure man-made base stock with no petroleum blended in — or a synthetic blend, which combines non-synthetic oil with synthetic base stocks. Which engines benefit from synthetic oil?Pretty much everything, from new turbocharged compacts to older engines that run hot or burn a little oil. Modern engines with tighter tolerances love synthetics, high-revving turbo engines basically demand it, and even classic cars can benefit from synthetic oil, too. But, to be safe, always consult your car's manual for specific oil requirements.

As for why it's better, synthetic oil able to protect engines more effectively. For this purpose, according to the American Automobile Association, "synthetic oil outperformed conventional oil by an average of nearly 50%." Other reasons for switching are better operation in cold weather, longer oil change intervals, and improved fuel economy from using synthetic oil. Fact is, synthetic oil is an upgrade — one that keeps your engine cleaner, cooler, smoother, and alive longer.