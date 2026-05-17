5 Fun And Affordable Used Cars You Might Be Overlooking

Gasoline is nearing record highs, and there's no end in sight for the inflation crisis ravaging your bank account, but you still want to drive a fun car. Don't worry, we're all in the same boat. Whether you're buying your first fun car or you're downsizing from something more expensive, there are plenty of reasons to want cheap thrills. And if you have a fun driving itch to scratch, but not a lot of money to scratch it with, so you need to stretch your dollars in the used car market.

In the price bracket that most normal car enthusiasts can afford, you're not going to find depreciation-proof collectibles, so don't even try to think about keeping the miles low. These are cars that are meant to be driven, and darn well should be. Get yourself something fun, pile a bunch of miles on it, and create a lifetime of memories in the process.

This list isn't going to be populated with the standard fare, like Miatas, E30s, GTIs, or Mustangs, though — we're coloring a bit outside the lines here. These are vehicles you might've forgotten, or been overwhelmed with recommendations for, and you're just trying to do something a bit different. However, I did try to get something on this list that would appeal to everyone, so whether you're looking for a long-legged grand tourer or a compact machine for autocross or track days, hopefully I've found something for you.