These Cars Are Surprisingly Fun To Drive, According To You

Earlier this week we asked you to share with the class an unsuspecting car that turned out to be surprisingly fun to drive, and I'm relieved to report that the responses were more playful than I expected. It's easy, as a car nerd, to develop tunnel vision that blocks out all the more mundane cars that have under 300 horsepower, over a six-second 0-to-60 time or are commonly seen on public roads. It's easy to become jaded and brush off these cars that are unremarkable on paper, but one of the best things about them is when you slide behind the wheel expecting to feel nothing, and as you set off you realize they're actually quite enjoyable.

I'm a firm believer in the philosophy that it's more fun to drive a slow car fast than it is to drive a fast car slow and gauging from most of the responses, the audience agrees. I said that I was surprised by how fun the 2026 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring was to drive, which I stand by. Yes, I might have had more fun driving up Angeles Crest Highway in something more purpose-built for driving enjoyment, but I was truly tickled by how well the Accord took a good flogging. I love being impressed by mundane cars with a secretive wild side, and it sounds like you all do too. These are some of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more that aren't included, so feel free to go back and read through the other answers. These are some of the cars that are surprisingly fun to drive, according to the Jalopnik audience.