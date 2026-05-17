Here's How Hybrid Cars Charge While Driving

Before we get into the hybrid charging jamboree, let's first clear some misconceptions on hybrid cars, how they work, and what sets them apart from your internal combustion engine cars. Hybrid cars also use an internal combustion engine (ICE), but it's usually a smaller, more efficient mill. Aside from that, hybrid systems feature two other main components: an electric motor and a battery pack.

The goal of a hybrid car is to keep the engine in its sweet spot -– a narrow RPM range where it runs most efficiently. When you need more power than the "sweet spot" provides, the electric motor kicks in, filling in the performance gap. When the combustion engine produces more power than is needed to move the car, such as when you are coasting or slowing down, the hybrid system stores that surplus energy in the battery pack — a phenomenon we know as charging.

The most basic way a hybrid system charges its batteries is by regenerative braking. When you lift off the throttle or hit the brakes, the system reverses the electric motor's polarity. Instead of consuming electricity to turn the wheels, the motor becomes a generator, using the momentum of your car's wheels to generate electricity. This creates magnetic resistance, which slows down the car, while the generated current is sent back and stored in the battery.