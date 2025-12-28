Full Vs. Mild Vs. Plug-In Hybrids: What's The Difference?

Not too long ago, if you wanted to get a new car, your only choice was a straight-up internal-combustion vehicle with a choice of gasoline or diesel. While you can still do that today, there are many more options for those looking for their power train to be electrified. Most of these options are a hybrid of some type or another.

There are three different types of hybrids out there. Traditional hybrid systems make up the average, while mild systems are basic and plug-in hybrids are advanced. They're all electrified, but they all work in different ways. The electrified options don't end there, either, because you can also choose to get an extended-range EV or a fully-electric vehicle.

It's no surprise that some people might be confused by all of the options. As companies make more hybrids and fewer non-electrified vehicles, it's helpful to know what the differences are and why you might want one power train over another.