4 Misconceptions About Hybrid Engines (And What's Actually True)

Modern hybrids have been helping folks save gas for about 25 years at this point, with the first mainstream model, the Toyota Prius, launching in Japan in 1997. Yet, even after a quarter of a century, there are still some common myths and misconceptions about what hybrid power actually does for your car.

Take the Prius itself. Many people think it's literally the first-ever hybrid car, but that's not the case. The first car to combine electric battery power and a gas engine was actually the Lohner-Porsche Elektromobil, which premiered at the Paris Exposition in 1900. And yes, the Porsche part of the name does refer to Ferdinand Porsche — while the Elektromobil designation came from the fact that it was engineered to be a pure EV. It was Porsche who had the idea to use a gas-engine to recharge the batteries on the go, meaning the company has been (sort of) building hybrids for 125 years.

Nor was the Prius the first hybrid available in the United States. The honor of launching America's first hybrid goes to Honda. That company started selling the first-gen Insight in the U.S. at the tail end of 1999. The Prius didn't make it here until 2000 as a 2001 model.

What else is fact and what's fiction about hybrid engines? Let's bust some myths to find out!