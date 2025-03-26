At $7,300, Will This 2014 BMW i3 REX Go The Distance?

The original MSRP on today's Nice Price or No Dice BMW i3 was over fifty-five thousand dollars. Like all limited-range electric cars, depreciation on the i3 has been steep. Let's see if this one's current price might make that downward spiral a fun ride, at the very least.

Yesterday, I espoused—accurately, I contend—that Chevy's Corvette is the undisputed gaudy wrestler's championship belt holder for the title of "America's Sports Car." It could also be argued that the 'Vette is the official pace car of middle-aged people whose physical appearance is self-described as being "built for comfort, not for speed." The 2001 Chevy Corvette convertible that engendered all this discussion came with several mods to its own bodywork, including the unfortunate replacement of its pop-up headlights for fixed units.

Despite that, the prospect of adopting the jorts and chunky white sneaker lifestyle was like a siren's call for quite a few of us (myself included) when the Corvette's $11,900 asking price was considered. That won the day with a 74% Nice Price victory.