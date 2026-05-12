The Coolest Hyundai In History Is This 300-Horsepower All-Wheel Drive Tiburon Rally Monster

American rally racing was positively booming back in the early 2000s. The SCCA Pro Rally championship evolved into Rally America, which brought manufacturer-backed entries from Subaru, Mitsubishi, Dodge, and Hyundai. Rally legends Travis Pastrana, David Higgins, and Ken Block ran the table, with Canadians Antoine L'Estage and Andrew Comrie-Picard picking up the scraps they left behind. I was a marketing intern for the series for a season, and had a blast living among the glory days of the sport. If you, like me, remember those times fondly and want to bring a bit of that early 2000s optimism feeling back to your life, you can buy Libra Racing's Hyundai-funded Mitsubishi Evo-based Tiburon rally car right now on Bring A Trailer.

There's just something about a coupe silhouette with jacked-up suspension, a set of 15-inch Compomotive wheels, and meaty dirt tires that gets my heart rate going. The old-school Rally America graphics, the mid-2000s energy drink livery, and the roof scoop are all incredible. There's so much here that gives me the nostalgia hit that I crave. I badly want to dump the clutch on a gravel road and get all four of those tires spitting dirt rooster tails. Is that too much to ask?

Bring A Trailer

Back in 2002, this car was the absolute height of rally technology. It had a Mitsubishi-derived all-wheel-drive system, a five-speed sequential transmission, a viscous center differential, Proflex adjustable dampers, AP Racing brakes, and enough power to keep up with the pack. While the Tiburon only ended up winning three rounds of the series back in 2002, and was never quite competitive with the Vermont SportsCar-built Subaru Rally Team cars, it's still a piece of motorsport history that deserves to hit the stages again. Buy it and go rallying. You know you want to.