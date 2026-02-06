Mini Is Going Back To Its Roots With A Factory Rally Team

The North American stage rally scene is back on the upswing in 2026, as the American Rally Association welcomes another manufacturer-supported effort to its ranks with a pair of entries from Mini for the full 2026 national season. The first event of the year is set to kick off this weekend with 108 miles of snowy stages with Michigan's "up north" Sno Drift Rally. This marks Mini's first factory effort rally team in North America, and a major step forward for the sport.

The BMW-owned compact car manufacturer has entered a JCW Countryman ALL4 model in the Limited 4WD category, taking the fight directly to Subaru's Travis Pastrana-driven WRX and Lia Block's Ford Fiesta Rally3 entry. The Mini will be piloted by Luis Perocarpi and stage notes will be read by co-driver Mark Wells. Perocarpi has been running the Mini factory-supported entry in SRO's TC America class for a few seasons now, and this will be his first time at Sno Drift. This is a very competitive class, it should be said.

A second car, this one a JCW Hardtop 2-door (above) has been prepared for the Open 2WD class for driver Cristian Perocarpi and co-driver Carlos Schrunder. Also having driven for the Perocarpi family's LAP Racing outfit in a variety of road course racing series, including TC America and Mustang Challenge, this appears to be Cristian's first rally effort as well. In the O2WD class, Cristian will face off against largely home-built efforts from privateers. If he's any good, and can keep the car between the ditches, this should be an easy win for Mini.