Hyundai Treats Cutesy Bug-Eyed EV To A Maniacal Rally-Inspired Makeover

The Hyundai Inster EV is a cute sub-compact hatchback built specifically to sip electrons efficiently. Right now the little guy is sold in Europe with a barely sufficient 95 horsepower and an optional 221 mile "long range" battery. It's great for bopping around the suburbs or hopping into Paris or Milan or whatever, but you probably wouldn't drive one if you were interested in driving in a spirited manner. These days Hyundai wants to be known for bold, creative design and being the first brand to really figure out making EV driving exciting. It's also looking for a way to connect its current street car lineup to its WRC program, so why not whip up a striking and aggressive rally-inspired electric hot hatch concept with a wing as big as a cow? Enter the Insteroid.

Hyundai

Hyundai says the Insteroid has "racing game-inspired styling" with huge fender flares, 21-inch aerodisc wheels, and a "prominent" rear spoiler and diffuser. Yeah, you could say they're prominent. You'd have to be blind to miss them, in fact.

Here's what Hyundai has to say about the Insteroid:

"As a one-of-a-kind concept car, INSTEROID showcases the innovative vision of Hyundai Motor's design team. INSTEROID is a thrilling 'glitch' in the automotive matrix, seamlessly merging the boundary-pushing aesthetics of video games with real-world engineering to create a vehicle that feels like it's morphed straight out of a digital speedway."