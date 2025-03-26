Hyundai Treats Cutesy Bug-Eyed EV To A Maniacal Rally-Inspired Makeover
The Hyundai Inster EV is a cute sub-compact hatchback built specifically to sip electrons efficiently. Right now the little guy is sold in Europe with a barely sufficient 95 horsepower and an optional 221 mile "long range" battery. It's great for bopping around the suburbs or hopping into Paris or Milan or whatever, but you probably wouldn't drive one if you were interested in driving in a spirited manner. These days Hyundai wants to be known for bold, creative design and being the first brand to really figure out making EV driving exciting. It's also looking for a way to connect its current street car lineup to its WRC program, so why not whip up a striking and aggressive rally-inspired electric hot hatch concept with a wing as big as a cow? Enter the Insteroid.
Hyundai says the Insteroid has "racing game-inspired styling" with huge fender flares, 21-inch aerodisc wheels, and a "prominent" rear spoiler and diffuser. Yeah, you could say they're prominent. You'd have to be blind to miss them, in fact.
Here's what Hyundai has to say about the Insteroid:
"As a one-of-a-kind concept car, INSTEROID showcases the innovative vision of Hyundai Motor's design team. INSTEROID is a thrilling 'glitch' in the automotive matrix, seamlessly merging the boundary-pushing aesthetics of video games with real-world engineering to create a vehicle that feels like it's morphed straight out of a digital speedway."
Hottest hatch?
While this car has only been shown in barely-lit teaser images thus far, the full machine will be unveiled early next month. For the time being, I really like what I'm seeing. It seems that Hyundai has taken a lot of inspiration from the most recent limited-edition Mini Cooper JCW GP with the multi-element rear wing with a roof-mounted swan-neck reinforcement, and delicate carbon-fiber fender flares, but really amped it up a notch.
There aren't any indications yet as to how powerful the electric motor is in the Insteroid, but perhaps Hyundai could employ the flat out bonkers 601 horsepower all-wheel drive powertrain from the Ioniq 5N. This is the next in a long line of great Hyundai styling exercises, and would look great parked next to the company's other awesome styling exercise, the N 74 Vision sports car. I can't wait to see it roasting tires in the teaser video sure to come with it. Professional driver, closed course, naturally.
Perhaps Hyundai will take the Insteroid to Pikes Peak this summer for a run at the record, or maybe it's just a styling exercise that everyone will forget about in a few months. Either way, it's fun and more automakers should do stuff like this. I wish I could buy one.