Coolant Filters Do Exist, But Do You Need One?

Jalopnik has posted a number of articles in the past about basic maintenance skills everyone should know, such as how to change your air filter, but we've never had to post a topic on how to replace coolant filters. That's because, for the most part, they just aren't needed. They do exist, although they are generally reserved for heavy-duty diesel applications, whereas typical passenger car engines just don't seem to utilize them.

It's strange, though, isn't it? Filters are required just about everywhere else in a car's mechanical systems, but one of the most important systems simply works without one. As it happens, there is solid reasoning as to why coolant filters aren't commonplace. Simply put, the coolant system already has safeguards in place, such as the fine pathways within a radiator, or the overflow bottle, which can trap sediment.

Sure, these aren't filters in the traditional sense, but when debris is present within the coolant system, they can effectively perform the role of one. It's also worth mentioning that coolant is typically anti-corrosive in nature, and coolant systems are closed, so it's not exactly easy for contamination to form in the first place.