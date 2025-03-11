Automotive Folk Remedies: Does Cracking An Egg In Your Radiator Stop Leaks?

Here's how you do it. If your radiator's leaking, crack a couple of raw eggs into the filler neck. That's it. Crack the eggs in there, start the car, get it to operating temp, et voila — leak fixed. How many eggs? Depends on both the size of the radiator and the size of the leak, but I don't know that I've ever used more than three. It works, though. How does it work? Absolutely no idea. I've never looked into the science behind it before despite being an experienced mechanic and a trained chef. Something with proteins, I'm sure.

Now, obviously, there are some caveats. First, it's a temporary fix and you shouldn't keep putting eggs in your radiator or your engine's water passages will end up looking like a breakfast buffet. Second, this only really works for small leaks. If you have a great big hole in your rad or a split hose or something, no amount of eggs is gonna help you. Third, I honestly don't know if it'll work in modern cars. Fourth, and this is very much a 2025 problem, a couple eggs might be worth as much as a couple bottles of Bars Leaks, so your mileage may vary.

The last time I tried this trick was on my 1990 Dodge Daytona when I was living in St. Louis back in the late '90s. I got a pinhole leak about halfway down the face of the rad, so I cracked a couple eggs into the filler neck. That got me through a couple days of work and allowed me to limp it to the radiator shop on the other side of my neighborhood with nary a drop of coolant spilled. When the shop called me to tell me the car was done, the first thing they asked me was, "Did you grow up on a farm or something?" Let me tell you, I was really proud of my country upbringing at that moment.

What about you? Do you guys have any automotive folk remedies that you've leaned on before in a pinch? Let us know in the comments.