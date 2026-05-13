These Mopar Muscle Wagons Pack 426 Hemis, But How They Got Them Is Even More Interesting

We've looked at every Dodge that packs a 426 Hemi in the past, and that list includes some real icons. While Chargers and Coronets are all well and good, though, it's some seldom-spotted Hemi-powered Belvedere wagons that are stealing the limelight here. See, a few Hemi-powered Plymouth Belvedere wagons made their way to the surface in the mid 1960s, but how they did so is actually more complicated than it first appears. While some enthusiasts point to two 1964 Belvedere wagons reportedly ordered for drag racing purposes, others instead look to the 1966 "Whackee Wagon" campaigned by racer Lee Smith later in the decade. Each of these wagons takes motivation from a 426 Hemi, but while the former were dealer-backed, the latter was entirely custom.

The dealer-backed Hemi wagons arrived courtesy of Kansas Chrysler-Plymouth dealer Harry Baker. He ordered two cars, one being the wagon under the spotlight here, specifically with drag racing in mind, with his teenage son Tim Baker lined up to pilot it. The Bakers knew only too well the important role motorsport could play as an advertising tool back then, and such a bizarre concoction of Mopar madness was surely an excellent way to stir up some attention.

On the other hand, the later '66 Belvedere wagon associated with the legendary Whackee Wagon name never actually left the factory with 426 Hemi-power installed. Instead, it was converted from far-more humble beginnings, after being delivered with a 273 V8 under the hood.