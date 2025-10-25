The Most Powerful Dodge Engines Ever, Ranked By Horsepower
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Dodge brothers built engines long before they created an automotive line of their own. In fact, Dodge supplied engines for major brands like Ford and Oldsmobile starting way back in the early 1900s. With all this experience, it's not hard to believe Dodge is responsible for making some of the most powerful engines ever to exist. This solid reputation is evident in the brand's iconic muscle cars from the '60s and '70s, many of which are still highly sought-after today. And while Dodge may not have been the first automaker to come out with a muscle car, the company has certainly done what it can to keep this all-American car class alive.
In recent years, government regulations and consumer interest have pushed Dodge toward developing its EV and hybrid engine technology. This led to a brief discontinuation of the HEMI engine block. However, consumer backlash caused Stellantis, Dodge's parent corporation, to reinstate the HEMI engine option for some models, starting in 2026. So, the brand won't be abandoning the V8 engine, but we can expect it to continue working on making powerful engines while keeping a focus on economy for its production models.
To pay tribute to Dodge's long tradition of fierce engines, this guide discusses the brand's highest horsepower units ever built, ranked from the least to the most horsepower.
Dodge Hurricrate Cat 3 Twin Turbo I6 — 550 HP
The HurriCrate Cat 3 is a crate engine version of Dodge's recent addition to its powertrain lineup: the 3.0-liter Hurricane six-cylinder engine. Although Dodge began work on its Hurricane engine in 2013, it wouldn't make its entry into the world until 2022. Now, anyone wanting to swap out their old powertrain for something with a little more kick can get the Dodge HurriCrate Cat 3 twin-turbo I6 from Direct Connection, an officially licensed aftermarket Mopar dealer. The engine will only set you back $13,745, too, which isn't bad compared to some of your other options.
With this impressive engine block under the hood, your vehicle will produce a muscle car-worthy 550 hp and 531 pound-feet of torque at 3,500 rpm. It has a 9.5:1 compression ratio, as long as you're using premium fuel that is, and the I-beam connecting rods are made of high-strength forged steel, which helps with durability. The dual overhead camshafts with a wide range optimize air flow for better acceleration and improved fuel economy. Thanks to the twin Garrett turbochargers with liquid charge-air cooling turbos, the HurriCrate Cat 3 can deliver 26 psi of peak boost.
Initially, the Hurricane engine was only featured in the Jeep Wagoneer. Since its release, the engine has been added to the Ram 1500's powertrain options and is set to be added as an option for the Charger as well. Of course, you can put the HurriCrate Cat 3 crate engine in any vehicle you want, as long as it can fit in the engine bay.
Dodge Viper 8.4-liter V10 — 645 HP
There's no denying Americans like big, powerful engines, and this passion for power led to Dodge's creation of the big block V10. This earth-shaking powertrain was first featured in a production sports car when Dodge released the Viper in 1992. At the time, the V10 engine could displace 8.0 liters for a comparatively modest 400 hp and 465-lb-ft of torque. In time, the Viper's V10 output was increased, going from 400 hp in its first generation to 500 hp by its third iteration. And by the time the Viper reached gen-four, the V10 block could deliver up to 600 hp with an 8.4-liter displacement.
More fine-tuning resulted in the fifth- and final-gen Dodge Viper's 8.4-liter V10 putting out a heart-stopping 645 hp. For such a large powertrain, the V10 surprisingly weighed just 712 pounds. Keeping the engine as light as possible was key in ensuring the slick sports car could reach its 190 mph top speed and would never fail to go from a standstill to 60 mph in a mere 3.2 seconds.
Although the Viper was the first production model to use the powerful V10 engine, it did make an appearance in other non-Dodge models. It would actually make more horses in the Spania GT Spano, where it pumped out 888 hp. Later versions of the car reduced displacement to 8.0 liters, but that change actually increased horsepower, jumping it to 900 ponies. Then, there was the VLF Force 1, which came with a version of Dodge's V10 that produced 745 hp.
Dodge Hellcat 6.2-liter HEMI V8 — 717 HP
One of Dodge's most iconic muscle cars, the Challenger, is a beast on and off the track. This prestige is obviously made possible thanks in part to its superior powertrain, but there have been many versions of the Challenger over the years. In 2015, when Dodge released the Challenger SRT Hellcat, its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 generated 707 hp. This made a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds a reality for the model.
And then, in 2019, improvements and upgrades to the powertrain boosted output to 717 hp. Adding an After-Run Chiller to the engine helps it maintain an optimum operating temperature by minimizing heat-soak effects, and the optional TorqueFlite eight-speed gearbox helps distribute power smoothly. It's worth mentioning that you could get the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye for even more horsepower from the same engine. With the Challenger SRT Redeye's high-output version of the 6.2-liter HEMI, the muscle car could produce 797 hp.
You can also find the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 in the Charger SRT Hellcat. It has similar capabilities in both models, translating to impressive speed from either of these Dodge muscle cars.
Dodge Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V8 — 807 HP
First offered in the limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon of 2018, the Hellcat Redeye 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 made the model the most powerful muscle car in the world in its day. This block is now available as the HellCrate Redeye HEMI V8, and it still delivers the same spine-tingling power you'd get driving the Challenger SRT Demon, the vehicle that made the powertrain famous.
You can expect this powerful engine to spit out up to 807 hp and 717 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 rpm. The cast iron block has a 103.9 mm bore and a 90.9 mm stroke, allowing the forged high-strength alloy pistons to achieve maximum rev potential. It uses a 2.7-liter supercharger to further optimize output, but you'll only get it if you use premium fuel.
Purchasing a HellCrate Redeye will cost you almost $22,000, and it's only meant for cars manufactured before 1976. Putting this car under the hood of a newer vehicle could cause issues, such as violating emissions laws and regulations. But if you have a pre-1976 muscle car, this engine is a perfect match.
Dodge Supercharged HEMI V8 Demon — 840 HP
As mentioned above, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 was first put in the engine bay of the limited-edition 2018 Dodge Demon, but the engine for this model was a heavily modified version of the Hurricane. Upgrades to the supercharged Hemi V8 Demon engine made it so powerful that the Dodge Demon was the first production car to ever do a wheelie. With up to 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque to play with, this engine lets the car complete a quarter-mile in under 10 seconds. To access the engine's full power potential, you have to feed it 100-octane racing fuel, but even with just premium fuel, the block can deliver 808 horses.
Giving the supercharged HEMI V8 Demon engine block the equipment to hit 840 hp took some serious engineering. A special air cooler redirects air conditioning refrigerant to the intercooler to drop coolant temperature up to 50 degrees, which is vital during the car's sustained high-rpm operation. Combining the engine with a higher-stall torque converter and transbreak feature makes for a heart-stopping 534 lb-ft of torque when the car launches, adding 8.3 psi of boost.
The Dodge Demon is the only car to feature the powerful supercharged HEMI V8 Demon engine, and you won't find the block for sale on its own. When Dodge released the Demon, it had an MSRP of $85,090. Just 3,300 models were produced, with only 3,000 of those being for the U.S. market. So, needless to say, the Dodge Demon is an extremely collectible model.
Dodge 7.0-liter Hellephant A30 426 Supercharged V8 — 1,000 HP
As part of the Dodge crate engine family, the 7.0-liter Hellephant is an impressive machine with extreme capabilities. This engine is undeniably powerful, with a maximum 1,000 hp output and 950 lb-ft of torque at a whopping 6,800 peak rpm. Combining influences from the Elephant and Hellcat engines, the Hellephant A30 powertrain was first revealed in 2018 inside the engine bay of a 1968 Dodge "Super Charger" concept. Only 100 of these engines were built originally, and Direct Connection currently lists this block as "Temporarily Unavailable – no ETA at this time."
Those first hundred Hellephant A30 426 supercharged V8s rapidly found their way into classic vehicles like old Jeep Wagoneers, along with Dodge Power Trucks and Chargers. The A30 in the engine's name tells you the block is aluminum, keeping it lighter weight than cast iron, and the 30 means it needs premium fuel. Using forged 4340 H-beam connecting rods in its construction, which were initially developed for WWII fighter planes, makes the engine well-suited to handling the high revs it's built for.
It's true, the 7.0-liter Hellephant A30 426 supercharged V8 isn't available right now. However, its list price sits at $34,995. This is far from a bargain, especially considering you most likely need to spring for extra equipment, like harnesses, pedals, a drive kit, and an A/C kit to get everything working as it should.
Dodge 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Demon 170 — 1,025 HP
If 1,000 hp just isn't enough, Dodge won't let you down. The 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Demon 170 might be the perfect addition to your next project car thanks to its 1,025 hp capability. This engine was the first block to ever deliver more than 1,000 hp, which is a mind-boggling feat in and of itself. But of course, Dodge couldn't leave it at that. The company also had to create this engine to be the first-ever eight-second factory muscle car as well as the world's quickest zero to 60 mph production car, at a head-spinning 1.66 seconds. And if you want to feel the G-force when you accelerate, you'll get it with this engine under the hood. Just step on the gas and you'll be glued to the seat with 2.004 Gs of force.
What makes this engine so powerful, you may wonder? Well, it could be the 3.0-liter supercharger with its improved intercooler and the 3.02-in pulley that increases boost. Or maybe it's the upgraded pistons, cylinder heads, and connecting rods that improve the engine's combustion. Either way, you'll need to run the powertrain on E85 fuel for maximum output, but even with regular gas, the SRT Demon 170 engine delivers 900 hp.
With this engine currently on backorder through Direct Connection, you might have to wait to get one for your Dodge Charger or Challenger muscle car project. And while things may change when it comes back online, the current list price for this block is $32,995.
Dodge Direct Connection 7.0-liter HEMI V8 Hellephant A170 — 1,100 HP
With a few slight tweaks to the fuel system of the Hellephant A30 crate engine, Dodge came up with an even more powerful 7.0-liter HEMI V8. This one delivers a superior 1,100 hp using 170-proof E85 gas through its flex-fuel technology. The 426 cubic-inch Hellephant is a play on the SRT Demon 170, but it uses the same 3.0-liter supercharger to help deliver the power increase. It shares other similarities with the Hellephant crate engines, including that it won't come as an option for any production car from Stellantis.
But gearheads around the country rejoice, because you can put the Direct Connection 7.0-liter HEMI V8 Hellephant A170 into your project race machine or any pre-1976 car you want to give it a power boost while keeping it street-legal. Details about this particular engine block are sparse, so we have to assume that this engine will share features like the 103.9 mm bore and 90.9 mm stroke as well as the 105 mm throttle body with its siblings.
You may be hard-pressed to find this engine, as it's likely Dodge released a limited number just like they did with the Demon 170. And since it shares many components with the other Hellephant engines, aside from the updates to the fuel system, it's likely to have a similar price attached to it.
Dodge Direct Connection 1200 426 Supercharged HEMI — 1,200 HP
Unlike a few of the more powerful Dodge engines on this list, the Direct Connection 1200 426 supercharged HEMI serves well in a daily driver, allowing you to transform your ride into a beast on the track or the street. Built on the 426 cubic-inch BGE GEN III platform, the 1200 426 supercharged HEMI block pumps out a massive 1,200 hp. If tuned right, this impressive powertrain is even capable of generating up to 1,300 ponies.
To achieve this unbelievable power, the 1,200-hp HEMI uses a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger and individually flowed 1700cc injectors. What's really nice about the block is that it can operate at maximum output on 93 octane fuel, but it can also be tuned to run on 91 octane for those who don't have access to the higher-grade stuff. A range of other features, from custom forged CP Carrillo pistons and Total Seal performance rings to the forged Callies crank and H-beam rods, make this engine durable without sacrificing performance.
You can get the 1200 426 supercharged HEMI from Direct Connection for just under $40,000. The engine supposedly ships within three weeks from the date you place your order, and the site claims it will take you about 40 hours to install.
Dodge Direct Connection 7.0-liter 1500 HEMI — 1,500 HP
Last, but certainly not least, we come to the most powerful Dodge engine ever built. The crate engine, available on pre-order from Direct Connection, is a 7.0-liter HEMI block that delivers a gargantuan 1,500 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. It's a plug-and-play platform that's compatible with the Hellcat wire harness, making it a straightforward option for swapping into your pre-1976 or race or off-road project vehicle.
A high-performance machine of this caliber requires some special upgrades to keep it durable and able to deliver its superb output. This stroked BGE is constructed of cast iron using ultra billet steel crank material and ultra I-beam connecting rods, allowing it to better handle the high loads and high rpm it's designed to endure. The 1500 HEMI uses a Whipple 3.0-liter stage 2 ported supercharger from Gen-5 to help it achieve its massive power boost. The custom high-performance camshaft and high-performance valvetrain allow for optimum airflow and improved efficiency.
Being on top comes at a price, though, and the Dodge Direct Connection 426 cubic-inch HEMI 1500 will cost you. This block rolls in at $59,990, so with any extras you might need, that's over $60k you should expect to shell out if you want to swap for this block. For some, the massive power is probably worth it, but for many, this is just another engine to drool over.