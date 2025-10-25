The Most Powerful Dodge Engines Ever, Ranked By Horsepower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Dodge brothers built engines long before they created an automotive line of their own. In fact, Dodge supplied engines for major brands like Ford and Oldsmobile starting way back in the early 1900s. With all this experience, it's not hard to believe Dodge is responsible for making some of the most powerful engines ever to exist. This solid reputation is evident in the brand's iconic muscle cars from the '60s and '70s, many of which are still highly sought-after today. And while Dodge may not have been the first automaker to come out with a muscle car, the company has certainly done what it can to keep this all-American car class alive.

In recent years, government regulations and consumer interest have pushed Dodge toward developing its EV and hybrid engine technology. This led to a brief discontinuation of the HEMI engine block. However, consumer backlash caused Stellantis, Dodge's parent corporation, to reinstate the HEMI engine option for some models, starting in 2026. So, the brand won't be abandoning the V8 engine, but we can expect it to continue working on making powerful engines while keeping a focus on economy for its production models.

To pay tribute to Dodge's long tradition of fierce engines, this guide discusses the brand's highest horsepower units ever built, ranked from the least to the most horsepower.