Science Shows Breaking In New Tires Isn't Just An Urban Legend

Tires and car engines are not alike, but they both have a break-in period. For instance, rebuilt vintage car engines require periodic oil changes for the first 50, 500, 1,500, and 4,000 miles during break-in. Modern cars, too, have a break-in period, with Ford prescribing that 2022 Bronco owners avoid speeding, towing, heavy braking, and ham-fisted driving for the first 1,000 miles. As it turns out, it's the same deal with new tires, as fresh rubber needs breaking in to unleash the highest levels of comfort, handling, traction, and stability.

General Tire recommends a break-in period of "a few hundred miles" for new tires. Nokian Tyres, a maker of reliable winter tires and highly-rated all-season rubber, suggests gentle driving for the first 300-500 miles. And it's not just for cars, as Michelin endorses breaking in new bicycle tires for at least the first 31 miles. It all boils down to science and the tire manufacturing process, as each tire that leaves the factory mold needs to shed a few millimeters of tread to be truly ready for the road or track.

Tire manufacturers apply lubricants, antioxidants, and parting agents to molds when curing new tires. When the tires are cooked and ready to go, the anti-stick chemicals are literally baked into each new tire, affecting traction and grip until the lubricants wear away. And the easiest way to get rid of them is to just drive around for a while. This breaks down those agents and disperses them, eventually allowing the tires to work like normal — but you'll need to take it easy before putting the pedal to the metal.