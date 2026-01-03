5 Warning Signs That It's Time To Get Your Tires Balanced

You know that tires need to be balanced. You're probably aware that techs balance them whenever you get new tires installed. But maybe you don't know how to tell if your tires are out of balance. That's okay. You're still doing better than those who assume their tires are balanced just because they have two on each side of the car.

There are several possible signs that tires need to be balanced. It can be a little tricky, because a lot of these signs could also be indications that there's something wrong with your suspension. It gets even trickier because sometimes your tires need to be replaced because they've been damaged from being out of balance for so long. So it's good to keep a close eye on the shape of your tires so that you can catch problems early on before they get worse.

One of these signs that overlaps with signs of other issues has to do with vibration. If your car is shaking when you hit high speeds, your tires might need balancing. The same is true if your steering wheel feels loose or "wobbly." Another sign is that your car pulls to one side or the other as it rolls down the road. Beyond paying attention to the way your car handles, you'll want to listen carefully for any odd noises. A constant humming or rhythmic thumping can indicate imbalanced tires. You'll also want to visually inspect your tires on a regular basis to look for uneven wear. Even a drop in gas mileage can be a sign you need to get your tires balanced. Each of these signs will likely take professional troubleshooting to find the cause.