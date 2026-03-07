When Does Following A Car Become Tailgating?

Is there anything that annoys drivers more than a tailgating vehicle in the rearview mirror? Tailgating is when a vehicle follows the car in front too closely, and it's a traffic violation in most states. That's good, since tailgating is one of those annoying driver habits sure to get blood pressures boiling, given that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says rear-end crashes account for around 29% of all collisions on American roads.

NHTSA recognizes tailgating as an aggressive driving action similar to other moving traffic offenses such as improper lane changes, speeding, ignoring traffic signals, and failure to yield to pedestrians and other cars. But just when following a car becomes tailgating depends on where you live.

NHTSA says that "not every moving violation is aggressive driving" and that it's difficult to write laws against aggressive driving, although some states already have laws that criminalize it. For instance, Florida statutes do not specifically refer to the word "tailgating," but the law states that drivers should not follow another vehicle closer than what is "reasonable and prudent." The law does not define those terms.

According to the Pennsylvania Online Driver's Manual, maintaining a safe following distance means adhering to the four-second rule, which is enough leeway to give you time to react to accidents and prevent crashes. On the other hand, Florida law says: "It is unlawful for the driver of any motor truck, motor truck drawing another vehicle, or vehicle towing another vehicle or trailer, when traveling upon a roadway outside of a business or residence district, to follow within 300 feet of another motor truck."