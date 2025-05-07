The Best All-Season Tires For 2025, According To Tyre Reviews

As much as enthusiasts on the internet would love to argue they should, most people just don't like swapping between summer and winter tires. Even folks who get enough snow to truly justify investing in a good set of winter tires rarely do. The good news is, all-season tires continue to improve every year, and while the best ones are pretty darn pricey, you may be surprised how well they perform in a variety of conditions if you aren't a tire nerd who regularly pays attention to this stuff.

This year, Nokian has a new entry in the segment called the SeasonProof 2 that should, at least in theory, be about as good as an all-season tire can be. But is it really? Our friends over at Tyre Reviews still haven't learned how to spell "tire" correctly, but they did get their hands on a set of SeasonProof 2s to test against six other all-season tires to see how it stacks up against the competition. As always, the best tire for you, personally, is going to depend on where you live and what kind of driving you do, but that's also why they include the option to change the weighting of each category on their website based on your priorities.

Still, one tire has to come out on top, and what do you know, in this particular test, it was the Nokian SeasonProof 2. Except it isn't clear when or if the SeasonProof 2 will go on sale in the U.S., so unless you live in Europe, the best tire you can actually buy will be the one that came in second. Darn those Europeans and their tire hoarding.