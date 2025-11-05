These Are The Best Winter And Snow Tires, Per Consumer Reports

Winter's freezing temperatures often mean tougher, more stressful moments on the road. Your driving skills are put to test as tires could lose traction during acceleration and braking. But you can swap out your summer tires for winter or snow tires and brace for the harsh driving conditions. In fact, choosing the right tires is an unbreakable winter driving rule that contributes a lot to your car's performance and safety.

You'll find two common options in a store near you: winter and snow tires as well as all-season tires, each with its own set of considerations and advantages. All-season tires are best in areas that get a small amount of snow or in rainy weather, especially during fall and spring. Meanwhile, winter and snow tires are specifically designed to withstand constant temperature drops to below 45 degrees. Their specialized deep tread patterns are designed to channel away slush and snow, enhancing traction and letting the rubber compounds grip the road surface efficiently.

It can be challenging to narrow things down to the best winter or snow tires. Fortunately, Consumer Reports offers a list of tested tires engineered to tackle snow and icy road conditions.