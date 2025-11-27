Is It Safe To Use A Tonneau Cover When It's Snowing?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's perfectly fine to use a tonneau cover on your truck's bed when it's snowing. You paid precious money for a bed cover to make your truck look cool — we get that. The practical and real-world benefits are hard to ignore, too, since a tonneau cover can keep prying eyes (and hands) away from your stuff, and can even help save gas on the highway.

Tonneau covers are primarily for protecting the truck bed and its contents from changing weather conditions, and this includes rain, hail, or even snow. In other words, you should keep the tonneau cover on when it's snowing, because it sure beats shoveling all that snow from the bed afterward.

However, not all bed covers are adept at handling snowfall, because some require extra care to survive the winter onslaught. Soft covers made from industrial canvas or vinyl that either roll up or fold are not as sturdy as plastic, composite, aluminum, or fiberglass hard covers. The more elastic materials of soft covers could stretch and strain under the weight of all that snow, and leaving them unattended will surely flex or damage the material permanently.