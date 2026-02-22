Ceramic Coating Vs. Waxing: The Pros, Cons, And Differences Explained

Are you tired of waxing your car every few weeks? Are you thinking about putting a ceramic coating on your car? Considering that a ceramic coat lasts two to five years, it's a good way to get out of having to wax your vehicle. And it's better than wax at protecting your car against the sun, rain, and snow. It's a pretty durable product that might just last until you decide to trade in or sell your car.

It's not all cut-and-dried, however. The cost of having a ceramic coating professionally installed is pretty steep, running into thousands of dollars in some cases. If you wax your car yourself, it's hard to justify the cost of ceramic coating compared to buying a $6 or $7 jar of Turtle Wax every so often. On the other hand, it might make financial sense to switch to ceramic coating if you regularly take your car to get washed and waxed professionally, depending on what you usually pay for that, especially if you calculate the cost over five years. Or it could be that you personally find enough value in the extra protection provided by ceramic coating to make it worth the cost.

Ceramic coating requires some maintenance, of course. It will need some touching up from time to time and regular washing. Speaking of washing, you may find washing your coated car to be less convenient if you're used to running through your local automatic car wash with the big rollers and brushes.