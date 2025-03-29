Can A Tonneau Cover Really Save You Money On Gas, Or Is It Just Another Myth?

Gas in America is pretty cheap compared to world average for prices, but it's always nice to try and extend your mileage, save a few bucks, and protect a couple of ice caps in the process. If you are looking for fuel-efficiency in your truck, then you might have heard that fitting a tonneau cover is a good place to start, but is this true? And, if so, just how much fuel could covering your pickup bed really help to save?

A tonneau cover is a handy accessory that turns your truck bed into a covered trunk. It's the kind of kit that's for people who wish they had the practicality of a wagon or SUV, but still want the conveniences of a pick-up truck. Covering up your truck bed might not sound like a great way of increasing efficiency, but the idea behind this rumor is that the cover could make your vehicle more aerodynamic. A more aerodynamic truck would be a more efficient truck, as less resistance equates to less fuel burned to get you up to speed.