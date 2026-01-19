Why Did Automakers Start To Use Piano Black Trim?

Automakers didn't start putting piano black trim into interiors because they hate us, even if it seems like it. They did it because piano black looks fancier than it is. It looks great in a showroom, and black goes with any interior colorway. In 2013, a Ford interior engineer told SME Media that high-gloss black was very stylish at the time and he was seeing it everywhere at the Detroit Auto Show. As Mugatu from "Zoolander" would say, piano black, so hot right now.

The other half of the answer is manufacturing. Ford worked with BASF and wanted the piano black look without the paint and clearcoat method. The company estimated it could save around 50% on costs by skipping the clearcoat process. Painting is expensive and slow because of the multiple steps involved.

So, piano black took off because it looks fancy. It's also affordable, since you don't have to treat every trim piece like a grand piano. And don't worry, you are not the only one with a microfiber towel in the glovebox as a coping mechanism.