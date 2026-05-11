These States Build The Most Vehicles

We're not sure what comes to mind when you think of American vehicle manufacturing, but the days of it being as simple as the Big Three cranking out steel from an epicenter in Detroit are long gone. Jalopnik's list of the most American-made cars you can buy includes a whole lot of Japanese carmakers and exactly zero Fords, showing that while some quintessentially American vehicles are screwed together in another country, plenty of so-called foreign cars are made right here in the States.

So, maybe when you look at a Mercedes-Benz GLE, you aren't picturing the assembly line full of Alabama factory workers in Tuscaloosa that built it, and you'd be forgiven for not realizing your Chrysler Pacifica came from a bunch of toque-wearing Canadians in Ontario. All that said, American vehicle manufacturing is still very much a thing, even if it doesn't look exactly like it used to. While Michigan still leads the pack, it's no longer the entire center of the American automotive universe when it comes to manufacturing. So, we'll start in the Midwest and move outward, because the conversation absolutely doesn't end there, with serious vehicle production having taken root in a handful of significant regions across the country.

Keep in mind that this article uses publicly available vehicle-assembly output when manufacturers or state industry sources publish it. Where exact current statewide output is not publicly disclosed, we're using available plant capacity figures and other general indicators of volume and output. We're not trying to declare a definitive ranking or pin down the exact number of vehicles built in each state today, but you'll get the idea.