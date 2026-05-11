Here's How Much A 2021 Nissan Sentra Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Even the cheapest new sedans may not be affordable for everyone. The least expensive 2026 Nissan Sentra starts at $23,845. That makes it one of the cheapest new cars on the market. Still, factor in taxes, registration costs, and dealer fees, and the total easily tops $25,000. Shopping for a used Sentra can be more wallet-friendly, especially since this subcompact four-door depreciates by about 35% over 5 years. That's a hefty discount if you don't mind driving the previous generation.

Fortunately, the market for second-hand Sentras comes close to projections from CarEdge and iSeeCars. In other words, finding one from the 2021 model year that reflects these depreciation forecasts is realistic. However, we'll dive into the details by reviewing different predictions, then verify this information by checking dealer listings on Autotrader and CarGurus.

Of course, because the Sentra isn't the only subcompact sedan out there, we'll compare its value loss estimates against the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Mazda3. All MSRPs discussed in this article include factory destination charges.