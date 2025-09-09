How Reliable Are Mazdas? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

With the cost of living on the rise, it's never been more important to limit your risk of car trouble by purchasing a reliable vehicle that gives you peace of mind. Fortunately, today's market is filled with automakers that are known to produce dependable models that encounter a relatively low number of problems. Unsurprisingly, Mazda is one of these manufacturers. A Consumer Reports (CR) survey of car brands that make the most reliable new models named Mazda the sixth most reliable new car brand overall, placing it behind fellow Japanese carmakers Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Honda, and Acura.

The CR survey quizzed subscribers with cars made between 2022 and 2025 about problems their vehicle had encountered in the last year. The study sourced data from more than 300,000 vehicles and considered 20 trouble areas, including problems related to brakes, engine, transmission, EV batteries, and interior trim, with each car rated out of 100 based on each problem's severity in order to give readers an idea of the car's reliability.

The Mazda vehicles CR considered include the MX-5 Miata, CX-5, CX-50, CX-30, Mazda 3, CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid, and the standard CX-90, which has long since established itself as a crossover SUV that can hold its own. It's unclear how each of these models performed in the CR survey, but iSeeCars data has the MX-5 Miata on top as the most reliable Mazda model, followed by the Mazda CX-5 and Mazda 3. The CX-50, CX-30, CX-90, and CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid have yet to be ranked for reliability.