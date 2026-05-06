2026 Aston Martin DB12 S Turns Up The Volume

Even though Aston slashed gearshift times, the 8-speed automatic transmission is my biggest problem with the DB12 S. Its programming is pretty good, but it's not as eager to downshift on its own as I'd like. Redline comes at you really fast in second gear, so even in fairly slow corners you have to go into third, which then feels a bit sluggish. Don't get me wrong, this car will blast out of a corner, the gearing just isn't as suited for canyon carving as in the Vantage. This isn't so much of a problem on roads made up of longer sweepers, like on Mulholland.

The DB12 already was a big upgrade over the DB11 in terms of handling dynamics, and the S takes the chassis a little further. Its rear anti-roll bar is 7% stiffer, the steering and electronic rear differential have been recalibrated, the Bilstein DTX dampers have better pitch and roll control, and the camber, castor and toe have been changed. Turn-in is more precise, the car rotates more easily around tight turns, and the handling feels a little more balanced and neutral overall. This isn't an outright sports car, but it's fun, and it feels more agile than you'd expect given the car's size. Buyers of the DB12 S will be more than pleased when they decide to go for a weekend rip in the canyons.

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They'll be pleased when they have to step on the brakes, too. Large carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, which allowed Aston's engineers to more finely tune the suspension setup. New software makes the car more stable when trail braking, and the rear-axle torque vectoring is more predictable and consistent. There's no annoying sounds or fade from the brakes even after a day of pretty hard driving, and they're easy to modulate around town.

The default drive mode is GT, with Sport and Sport+ each adding more layers of performance and sporty character. Aston made the differences between the drive modes more stark, and it does feel very intense in Sport+. In their softer settings, the Bilstein DPX dampers provide a fairly smooth ride fitting of a big luxury coupe, and it doesn't get too choppy or rough even in the stiffer setting. It's quiet inside at freeway speeds, the seats are very comfortable, and the interior feels really high quality. Gliding along PCH on a sunny day, making use of that more-responsive gas pedal and louder exhaust every so often, the DB12 S feels right at home. It's much calmer when cruising than the Vantage, which is basically always "on" — its base drive mode is Sport.