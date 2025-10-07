2026 Aston Martin DB12 S Is Even Sportier And More Stylish

The Aston Martin DB12 is already no slouch, with 617 horsepower from its AMG-derived V8 engine and major upgrades across the board compared to the DB11 it replaced. But now the DB12 is a couple years old, so it's high time for an even better version to come out. Earlier this year Aston brought back its 'S' moniker with the DBX S (which is excellent, as I discovered when I recently drove it), and we've since seen the Vantage S, both of which have more power, sportier tuning and some excellent new design cues. Now Aston has revealed the 2026 DB12 S, which doesn't pack many surprises but is enticing nonetheless.

Director of vehicle performance Simon Newton says "With DB12 S we have carefully engineered a host of detailed changes, which, preserve signature levels of refinement, boost vehicle performance and amplify driver engagement. Having added this greater dynamic and performance bandwidth to DB12 S, we believe this elevates the Super Tourer ethos to a thrilling new level." I'm sure it really will be great to drive, but I'm most excited about the even louder, cooler-looking exhaust.