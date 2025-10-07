2026 Aston Martin DB12 S Is Even Sportier And More Stylish
The Aston Martin DB12 is already no slouch, with 617 horsepower from its AMG-derived V8 engine and major upgrades across the board compared to the DB11 it replaced. But now the DB12 is a couple years old, so it's high time for an even better version to come out. Earlier this year Aston brought back its 'S' moniker with the DBX S (which is excellent, as I discovered when I recently drove it), and we've since seen the Vantage S, both of which have more power, sportier tuning and some excellent new design cues. Now Aston has revealed the 2026 DB12 S, which doesn't pack many surprises but is enticing nonetheless.
Director of vehicle performance Simon Newton says "With DB12 S we have carefully engineered a host of detailed changes, which, preserve signature levels of refinement, boost vehicle performance and amplify driver engagement. Having added this greater dynamic and performance bandwidth to DB12 S, we believe this elevates the Super Tourer ethos to a thrilling new level." I'm sure it really will be great to drive, but I'm most excited about the even louder, cooler-looking exhaust.
Quicker and louder
Aston brought the Vantage S' horsepower in line with the base DB12, so obviously the DB12 S had to up the ante a bit, though it doesn't quite reach the Ferrari Purosangue–beating 717 hp of the DBX S. The DB12 S' twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 now makes 690 hp, and its peak 590 pound-feet of torque (the same as before, and as the Vantage's) comes in between 3,000 and 6,000 rpm. Top speed is unchanged at 202 mph, but thanks to new calibration for the launch control system the DB12 S will hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, a tenth quicker. Aston says it also recalibrated the gas pedal feel for "an even greater sense of connection and control," and gear shifts are more than 50% quicker than before.
As with the other S models and the new Vanquish, the DB12 S has a pair of large exhaust pipes stacked on top of each other on each side of the diffuser, which looks awesome. The standard exhaust system is made from stainless steel and is tuned "to accentuate the engine frequencies throughout the rev range for added depth and potency." If that isn't enough, you can spec a titanium exhaust that reduces weight by 26 pounds, raises the sound level by 1.5 decibels, and "further boost[s] the bass, mid and treble frequencies."
Better to drive and to stop
The Bilstein DTX dampers have new software for improved pitch and roll control, and the DB12 S has a stiffer anti-roll bar and tweaked camber, castor, and toe geometry for better agility and front-end feel. The electronic rear differential and steering have new tuning as well, for improved responses and the ability to get on the throttle earlier in a corner. There's no magnesium wheel option like on the DBX S, but the DB12 S does have a cool set of 21-inch wheels wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tires.
Humongous carbon-ceramic brakes, a $14,400 option on the normal DB12, are standard on the DB12 S, saving 60 pounds of unsprung weight compared to steel brakes. There are some other changes made to the braking and torque vectoring systems, all with the aim of making the DB12 S as good to drive as possible:
The DB12 S also benefits from the next generation of corner braking control system (CBC), which optimises interaction between the Integrated Brake Slip Control and the Integrated Vehicle Control modules. A predictive function within the CBC allows the car to maintain optimum stability while trail braking into a corner, using more of the rear braking performance to maintain a tighter line from corner entry to apex. This system allows the driver to brake later and with improved stability, the Integrated Brake Slip Control system providing torque vectoring across the rear axle to provide predictable, precise and consistent cornering behaviour in all driving environments, from twisting country roads, high-speed highway junction exits or driving on a racetrack.
S-specific styling
In addition to the new exhaust and wheels, there are other aesthetic changes to make it clear you're looking at a DB12 S, not just a lowly normal DB12. Among the new components are a more complex front splitter that creates more downforce and better guides airflow around the wheels, bigger hood vents that extract more hot air, a redesigned diffuser that reduces lift, a larger fixed rear spoiler that increases high-speed stability, and lower side skirts that are just all about the looks. The S badges on the fenders are hand-made from either bright or dark chrome with a red glass enamel insert.
The knurled metal drive mode knob in the center console, which is one of the best-feeling physical controls on the market, gets an anodized red finish. You can get the Aston Martin wing logo put on the headrests through a newly developed technique that uses both embossing and debossing, there are S-specific color schemes with Herringbone patterns, and you can option a heated Alcantara steering wheel and carbon-fiber performance seats.
Aston Martin hasn't announced pricing for the DB12 S yet, but with the DBX S being just $5,500 more than a standard DBX707, the DB12 S should be a pretty good deal. The DB12 S will be available in both coupe and Volante convertible body styles, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026.