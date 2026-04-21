It's Not Your Imagination, Diesel Prices Are Going Up Faster Than Gas Or Oil

The pain felt at the pump is now a day-to-day tango of agony shared with our allies and enemies around the world. There was that brief moment of respite, perhaps, when ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran began and the Strait of Hormuz was set to open. But as the will-they-won't-they saga continues – all while the Strait of Hormuz opens, and closes, and opens, and then closes again — barrel prices are trying to keep up, and supply is doing no better. And anything running on diesel is really feeling that tug-of-war the most.

Using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, here in the U.S. as of April 2026 the national average of regular gasoline at the pump is about $4.10 a gallon. For diesel, that price averages around $5.55, which leaves diesel drivers paying $1.45 more per gallon. At the start of 2026, however, regular prices were a bit below $3.00 a gallon, while diesel hovered closer to $3.50 a gallon.

That puts regular's increase at just above a dollar a gallon, while diesel drivers experienced almost double that increase in the same four months' time.