Elon Musk's $158 Billion 2025 Tesla Compensation Is As Real As The Roadster

Over the weekend, you probably saw a headline or a tweet about Elon Musk's 2025 compensation package hitting an eye-watering $158 billion. Here's the thing, though. It's fugazi. A fake. A farce. It's not real. He didn't get it. The man got a big fat zero from the company this year because he failed to meet any of the goals set out for him in the $1 trillion stock award pay package about six months ago. This is particularly funny because, as we've reported, even if he didn't meet all of his goals, there was still a chance he could make some money with the way the package was structured. The dude missed on everything... badly.

In Tesla's own regulatory filing, it said there was a "significant disconnect" between what the company reports as Musk's total compensation in a given year and "the value actually realized." I don't totally understand the point of doing something like this, but I also don't get a lot of the choices Musk and Tesla decide to make. In any case, here's why Musk got a big fat zero from Tesla in 2025. From Bloomberg:

[T]he unprecedented pay package awarded last year consisted entirely of equity award grants. It was structured so that the CEO will only cash in if Tesla's stock soars and the company achieves various operational milestones. Since Tesla didn't reach any of the market value or operational targets set last year, Musk's total realized compensation was zero. He hasn't earned a salary from the company for years. The total compensation figure included the maximum grant date fair value attributed to the award Musk received last year, assuming all performance conditions will be achieved. Tesla reported that fair value at around $132 billion. The remainder of the total compensation — just over $26 billion — is the grant date fair value attributed to an interim award that Tesla's board approved for Musk in August. Musk ended up forfeiting that payout in April of this year, due to the reinstatement of a 2018 compensation package.

I don't want you to worry too much about Elon, though. He's still doing just fine. He's still the world's richest man with a $788.7 billion net worth, according to Forbes. However, it is down a bit from a peak of $839 billion. Perhaps we should start a GoFundMe. I've got a hunch he's going to be alright, considering how much his net worth has ballooned in just the last two years. In 2024, it stood at $195 billion.

I'm sorry if I've made you angry this morning. I've made myself angry, as well.