Go Silently Into That Good Night With The 2027 Cadillac Lyriq Hearse

Unfortunately photos of the Lyriq hearse are not available at the moment, but we know the spec of these specialized cars will be quite unusual. Lyriqs with this package will not be available with Super Cruise, active noise cancellation, rear cross-traffic braking, or reverse automatic braking, which is fine considering the person in the back will already be dead. I guess Cadillac also thinks any trips a hearse takes will be well thought-out, short trips because Lyriq hearses only come with the 11.5 kW AC onboard charger, and the higher-capacity 19.2 kW charger option available on other models is not offered on the Lyriq Hearse.

They will be showered in sunlight though, since the SkyGlass roof that's only standard on one other Lyriq trim level, the Lyriq-V, is standard on the hearse. And they will be riding in style on 20-inch aluminum alloys that are exclusive to the hearse.

Given the Lyriq's unique rear-end and D-pillar designs, it will be interesting to see how that translates to the elongated design required of hearses, but we'll be left guessing until photos are released. There's no mention of it just yet, shockingly, but we are certainly keeping our fingers crossed in hopes for an enthusiast-focused Lyriq-V hearse.