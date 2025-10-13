Cadillac's Long History Of Building Funeral Cars

By the early 20th century, this new-fangled contraption called the automobile had begun to catch on, with thousands of them being built every year. More and more people were riding around in cars, presumably getting lost a lot, since Google Maps hadn't been invented yet. Apparently, it wasn't long until someone wondered why only living people should have all the fun. So, in 1916, Cadillac produced the chassis for its very first funeral car, the carved-panel hearse. It looked like a very ornate, boxy carriage on wheels with large, curtained windows for viewing the casket.

This was not the very first motorized hearse ever produced, though at the time, most hearses were still horse-driven carriages. Undertakers were eager to make the switch to motorized hearses, though, because it meant they could bury people faster, enabling them to schedule even more funerals. Cadillac seized on the opportunity and developed relationships with coach builders to become the go-to manufacturer for hearse chassis. Cadillac would never build entire hearses itself, but it quickly became dominant in the industry. These coach builders would go on to include Sayers & Scovill, Superior Coach, Miller-Meteor, and the Eagle Coach Company, among others.

Cadillac hearses would go on to feature prominently in movies, specifically a certain franchise that dealt with the busting of ghosts. A long line of U.S. presidents would take their final rides in Cadillac hearses as well. Even today, Cadillac chassis dominate the hearse industry, continuing to provide chassis for luxury models. However, we're not sure the company would approve of this monster-truck modification of a Cadillac hearse.