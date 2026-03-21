Dead Cadillac Lyriq EV Leaves Baby Locked In Car

A California mother of two decided to take her parents' 2024 Cadillac Lyriq to church on Sunday, January 4, when her one-year-old got trapped alone inside the car for nearly 30 minutes due to a fault with the 12-volt battery. Since the Lyriq is fitted with retractable door handles that activate with an electric actuator, the doors would not open even when the mother, Lacey Gunn, pulled on the popped-out handles — and this is all despite the doors opening just fine mere moments before, when the baby was first put in the car. The Lyriq's phone app wasn't able to unlock the car either, so the family tried calling OnStar to see if they could get some help, but OnStar allegedly couldn't help at all due to the nature of the battery issue. In the end, a family member turned to ChatGPT for help, which told them to use the physical key to access an emergency hatch at the rear of the car, allowing them to rescue the baby.

We have covered an array of safety concerns related to vehicles with retractable and electronically operated door latch mechanisms over the years, but these issues still persist. In this particular case, the OnStar representative should have told the panicked family about the Lyriq's emergency access port, but instead, ABC 7 News reported that, "According to GM, OnStar offered assistance contacting authorities and roadside assistance. A remote unlock was attempted but was not possible due to the vehicle's battery condition." Fortunately, everyone made it out of the situation safely, but if it was a hot day, things could have been a lot more dire.