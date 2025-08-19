Boeing Is Quietly Building Self-Piloting Submarines: Here's Why

Boeing usually makes news with its airplanes, and not always for the best reasons. But it's been involved in a handful of other vehicles over the years, ranging from the Lunar Rover to light rail vehicles for mass transit to even high-speed hydrofoils. Beyond riding the waves, Boeing has more recently begun going under them, too, with self-piloting submarines, sort of like that drone narco sub with a Starlink antenna. Boeing's new direction makes some sense, especially when you remember that aerodynamics are so closely related to fluid dynamics.

Boeing claims it has "designed and operated manned and unmanned deep sea systems since the 1960s," but its submersible program really began in 2001 with the launch of the Echo Ranger, an 18-foot unmanned undersea vehicle originally designed to help the oil and gas industry search for potential drilling sites on the ocean floor. The Echo Ranger has also been used for less exploitative adventures, like helping the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration get a close-up view of fish habitats.

That said, much of Boeing's underwater work is kept hush-hush because it's for military applications. Just one example is the Orca autonomous submarine engineered for the U.S. Navy.